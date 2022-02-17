1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9:15 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 77, wind east southeast 2, clouds 4. The steamer Fashion with General Harney on board came in about 7 a.m. Saw the General and Captain Pleasanton, his aid. Tried the case of the schooner Roseneath. The Fashion went out about 11 a.m. I felt unwell all day, I think from the southeast wind.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed Key West had a population of 13,558. The birth places of 4,871 were listed as Florida, 4,410 were born in Cuba and 3,260 were born in the Bahamas.
1935: The Key West Aquarium was dedicated. The main speaker was Dr. Robert O. Van Deusen, superintendent of the Fairmount Park Aquarium in Philadelphia.
1943: The United States Marine Hospital, Key West closed. The hospital was established in 1848 to treat members of the U.S. Merchant Marines. The hospital had also served as a Navy Hospital during the Civil War and in 1898 when it treated the wounded from the Battleship Maine. In addition, many Key Westers were saved by treatment at the hospital, which was staffed by the U.S. Public Health Service.
1960: The formal grand-opening ceremony of Bevis-Lewis Chevrolet at 3500 North Roosevelt was held.
1972: Dustin Hoffman and his family spent the weekend at the Pier House Motel.
1975: Gus Bell, fishing with Capt. Bob West, caught a world-record tarpon weighing 243 pounds.
1997: Retired Circuit Court Judge M. Ignatius Lester died at 77.
1998: Catherine Garrison, a reading and language teacher in Key Largo, was chosen as Monroe County Teacher of the Year.