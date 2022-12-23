Today in Keys HIstory

The first Douglass School

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven. During the night the wind hauled a little to the eastward and the weather is not quite so cold. Read “Delorme.” Mr. Torrey came to my room this morning to return a book he borrowed of me. He is very inquisitive as to my opinion respecting his case and said he meant to employee me to assist in the prosecution of his claim but he, I believe, wants to see how the case of Mr. O’Hara is decided before he goes to any extra expense. At 3 p.m. a portion of the cargo of the Schooner Milo was sold to pay the decree, four bales of Sea Island Cotton sold at 15 cents and some uplands sold for 10 cents per pound. At 4 p.m. attended the funeral of Captain McLean of the British Brig Two Sister. Dr. B.B. Strobel read the service of the Episcopalian Church over the grave. Wrote to Mother. The wind north northeast and cool.

1870: The first Douglass School for African American children was located on Thomas Street, behind the Monroe County Courthouse.

