Today in Keys HIstory

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at seven. During the night the wind hauled a little to the eastward and the weather is not quite so cold. Read “Delorme.” Mr. Torrey came to my room this morning to return a book he borrowed of me. He is very inquisitive as to my opinion respecting his case and said he meant to employee me to assist in the prosecution of his claim but he, I believe, wants to see how the case of Mr. O’Hara is decided before he goes to any extra expense. At 3 p.m. a portion of the cargo of the Schooner Milo was sold to pay the decree, four bales of Sea Island Cotton sold at 15 cents and some uplands sold for 10 cents per pound. At 4 p.m. attended the funeral of Captain McLean of the British Brig Two Sister. Dr. B.B. Strobel read the service of the Episcopalian Church over the grave. Wrote to Mother. The wind north northeast and cool.
1870: The first Douglass School for African American children was located on Thomas Street, behind the Monroe County Courthouse.
1891: Jose Marti arrived from Tampa for his first visit to Key West.
1974: The TV movie “Caribe,” starring Stacy Keach, was being filmed in Key West.
1976: The last cases were tried in the Key West Municipal Court. Judge Hugh Papy presided over the final cases, which after the first of the year were assigned to the county court.
1986: Supervisor of Elections Mary Brown resigned one month after she was re-elected to the office, and Peter Ilchuk was appointed to fill the vacancy.