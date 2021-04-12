1836: Alden A.M. Jackson was named Postmaster of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went down town to go shooting with Alexander Patterson and Charles Johnston. Waited till 7 for Patterson who did not come and went home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.64, thermometer 77, wind east northeast 4, hazy. Bought two pairs of shoes from Ferguson who has just opened a shoe store. Paid for bird seed Mr. Howel got for me in Havana 25 pounds for $2.05. Paid White for two gallons of lard oil $2.50.
1893: The Key West Cornet Band was the “Champion of the State.” The officers of the band were S. A. Shavers, president; F.W. Adams Jr., vice president; F.E. Welters, secretary; N.F. English, treasurer and Cubel Mickens, leader and director.
1898: Lewis Otto was named Postmaster of Key West.
1937: A party from Green Bay, Wisconsin, fishing with charter boat captain Jake Key, brought in a kingfish that weighed 121 pounds.
1949: Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and the Joint Chiefs of Staff left Key West after three days of meeting. Gen. Eisenhower, who has been recuperating in Key West since March 28, went to Georgia for more rest and the other Chiefs returned to Washington.
1950: President Gonzales Videla of Chile departed Boca Chica at 11 a.m. to continue his journey to Washington for a meeting with President Harry S Truman.
1956: Adlai Stevenson, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, spoke to an overflow crowd at Bayview Park.