1848: The new Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street was lighted for the first time.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 6 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.39, thermometer 66.5, wind north northeast 7, clouds 10, with a light drizzle, very ugly weather. Several travelers came down from the Miami River last night and corroborate the Indian news. There were 10 Indians in the party. Yesterday read claims for duty in case of the bark Mary. The case of the ship Ashburton set for today is postponed by consent on account of the absence of the wreckers at the Cay Sal Banks. No particular date agreed upon for trail. Raining all day and cold and raw. At 3:30 p.m. barometer 29.27, thermometer 66.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, did dishes, read, dressed, went to Corinne’s, she, Mattie, Myra and I went down to store, Corrine weighed 154 lbs., I 136 lbs., Mattie 125, Myra 112, from there went to Breakwater, to P.O., I received letters Julia Grillon, Everest and Lizzie Bethel, also a picture taken at Conolly Hotel, Miami, Everest isn’t, spent the evening at Corinne’s, Miriam Weatherford and Henia Semple came there (bless them), spent a pleasant evening, came home with Myra, came to bed.
1902: Some of the leading Black citizens organized a grocery business known as the Mutual Mercantile Company. The officers were: C.F. Dupont, president; Joseph G. Brown, vice-president; Joseph Lang, secretary and James A. Fleming, treasurer.
1935: The first mural for public places painted by artists of the Key West Administration was hung in the Delmonico Restaurant. The mural, by Stanley Wood, remained the property of the administration.
1954: Raymond Cabrera, a 27-year veteran of the Key West Police Department, was named chief by the city commission.
1971: Roger Foster, who admitted he killed charter boat Capt. Douglas Trevor and his son, Edward, off the Marquesas Keys in 1963, was found guilty of second-degree murder.
1993: Julian “Yankee” Kee, 82, known to tourists worldwide for selling shells at the Southernmost Point, died.
1995: John Hersey, who died at 78 on March 24, 1993, was remembered when his home on Windsor Lane was dedicated as U.S. Literary Landmark.