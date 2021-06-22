1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. Went down town before breakfast and got the papers and a letter from Mrs. Charles Tift to Matilda. The Steamer Isabel got in about 9 p.m. last night. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.69, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3. Senator Stephen Mallory sent me a tin box from the Patent Office containing one cutting of the Dias Batata. Read papers.
1914: The Post Office was located in the Custom House on Front Street. The employees of the department were: Marcey B. Darnall, postmaster; Ira B. Michael, assistant postmaster; Miss M.L. Cappick, money order division; Arthur Pastorini, registry division; Claude Albury, stamps, parcel post and inquiry division; Miss Hazel A. De Leon, general delivery; Charles M. Watson, mailing division; Miss Olive L. Albury, mailing division; Miss Myra L. Curry, mailing division; Hollon R. Bervaldi, auxiliary clerk; and carries B.D. Jenks, W.H. Kuckhahn, Victor G.R. Tynes, Eli Albury and Frank Walker with auxiliary carries Earl Hathaway and J.J. Kirschenbaum.
1924: A party of Key Westers, returning from Dog Rocks in the Bahamas, released four dozen whelks near Sand Key. They hoped the whelks would thrive. Some Key Westers considered the whelk tastier than the conch.
1938: Bernice Brantley was acclaimed Miss Key West and Queen of the Overseas Highway Celebration, July 2-4, at the Cabaret Dance at the Habana Madrid.
1946: Capt. W.J. Suits relieved Capt. Charles E. Reordan as the Commander Naval Base Key West.
1956: Monroe County Sheriff John M. Spottswood was elected president of the Florida State Sheriff’s Association.
1965: The Garrison Bight causeway bridge was officially opened by Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders, Key West Mayor Kermit Lewin and Rear Admiral Thomas A. Christopher.
1978: Key West Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy water-skied from Key West to Havana.