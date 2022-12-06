Today in Keys History

Members of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels precision flying team were made Honorary Conchs.

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6. During the night the wind hauled to the west northwest and this morning blows fresh and quite cool. I hear that two days since Norman Sherwood took a dose of poison which was conveyed to him by someone but it was not sufficiently powerful to cause death. He is however sick from the effects of it and I think that if he can obtain the means he will commit suicide before the day appointed for his execution for which I would be sorry as the execution of a felon will I think have a beneficial effect on this community. After tea went down to the warehouse and played whist till near ten. Wind northwest. Weather cool.

1924: In one day, commercial fisherman Bagley Filer caught 11 Goliath grouper. The largest weighed 384 pounds, and the smallest 82 pounds. Later, Filer became one of the first charter boat captains in Key West.