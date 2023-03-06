1921: Monroe County Sheriff Roland Curry raided the home of Juan Menendez on County Road near the Cortez cigar factory in Key West and seized $2,500 worth of Cuban rum and brandy. Curry estimated the haul was only half of a load of illegal booze that had been smuggled in from Havana.

1923: A family of 16 “gypsies” was being held by Key West immigration authorities, after their arrival from Havana on the steamer Governor Cobb. Though they all claimed to have been born in the U.S., their right to enter was being assessed.

