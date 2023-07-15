Today in Keys History

The Bachelor Officers Quarters (aka Fly Navy Building) at Trumbo Point in 2000.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1887: The Marine Hospital reported a yellow fever epidemic in Key West had caused 110 cases with 30 deaths. By the time the fever ended in September there had been 282 cases with 63 deaths.

1898: Private Benjamin Tyler, Troop C, 10th Cavalry, died of tuberculosis in the Army Hospital at the Convent.