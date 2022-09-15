1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, Sept. 15th Fresh steady Breezes from the E.S.E. standing to the Southward on a wind. In consequence of the Wind prevailing from the Southward, I have not been able to obtain as much Easting as I should wish, and I fear we shall miss the Cape D Verde Island[s], at one of which I intended to have stopped for refreshments. Lat. 23.14 N. Long. 30.45 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 63 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2766 1/2 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 87 lbs. Beef, 38 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1883: The City Commission elected Alfred R. Monsalvatage as mayor of Key West to fill the unexpired term of William McClintock, who resigned to take a job at the Custom House.
1945: A Category 3 hurricane passed over the Upper Keys, causing light damage.
1950: U.S. Coast Guard officials announced that a unit of the Coast Guard Auxiliary was formed with the following members: Howard Wilson, Paul J. Sher, Dr. Jose Valdes, Joseph Mecirio, Thomas Bates, George Fraldo and Arthur Curry.
1954: The Cuban ferry City of Key West was christened in Miami by Wilhelmina Harvey, wife of the mayor. The ship began service in October to Cardenas, Cuba.
1974: The Cunard Line’s luxury cruise ship Ambassador was towed into port. The ship, enroute to New Orleans to pick up passengers, was heavily damaged by fire near Key West. No one was seriously hurt in the fire, but the ship was so badly damaged that it never again saw use as passenger liner.
1995: Key West Mayor Dennis Wardlow was found not guilty of all charges in federal court.