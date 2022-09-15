Today in Keys History

The Cunard cruise ship Ambassador in Key West.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Sunday, Sept. 15th Fresh steady Breezes from the E.S.E. standing to the Southward on a wind. In consequence of the Wind prevailing from the Southward, I have not been able to obtain as much Easting as I should wish, and I fear we shall miss the Cape D Verde Island[s], at one of which I intended to have stopped for refreshments. Lat. 23.14 N. Long. 30.45 W. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 63 1/2 Gallons, Remains on Board 2766 1/2 Gallons. Broached one bbl. Beef. Exp. Provisions 87 lbs. Beef, 38 lbs. Flour, 19 lbs. Raisins, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1883: The City Commission elected Alfred R. Monsalvatage as mayor of Key West to fill the unexpired term of William McClintock, who resigned to take a job at the Custom House.