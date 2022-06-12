1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, June 12th Commenced with clear warm weather, at 1 discovered a Sail bearing S. by W., made signal to the Grampus and made all Sail in chase, Green Key bearing N.W. by W., at 2:30 discovered another Small Sail bearing S. 1/2 W., the Northernmost part of Key Romano bearing N.W. by W., the Southernmost part S.S.W. 1/2 W. — From 4 to 6 weather the Same, at 4:30 shortened Sail and Hove Too to Windward of the Grampus, she lying Too, her Gig in chase of a large Schooner, which ran in shore over the Reef on her approach, the N.E. end of Key Romano now bore N.W. by W. At 5 the Grampus recalled her Boat — made Sail by the Wind, at 5 Tacked to the Northward and Westward. From 6 to 8 weather the same, at 6:40 shortened Sail and Tacked to the Eastward, the Grampus on the Weather Beam having sent her Boat on Shore at 7, Sugar Key bore N.W., Key Romano W.N.W., a large Fire on the South Side of Key Romano, bearing S.W. From 4 to 8 light airs and pleasant, at 7 Sugar Key bore N.W., Key Romano W.S.W., at 7:30 backed the Fore Top Sail — The Boats in Sight, the Grampus on the Lee Quarter. From 8 to Meridian Light variable airs and calms, lying Too off the East end of Cayo Romano, the boats in Shore working to windward, received on board a Pirate Canoe taken last night by the Boats. Lat. 24.55 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 31 Gallons, Remains on Board 1494 Gallons.
1924: Richard Peacon Jr., 64, died at his home. For 38 years he had operated a grocery store in Key West and the time of his death had the largest store on the island, located on Fleming Street at the corner of William Street.
1942: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis sunk the German submarine U-157, the only U-boat sunk near South Florida during World War II. The U-157 was sunk 22 miles south of the Marquesas Islands.
1943: The U.S. submarine R-12 was underway conducting training off Key West when the forward battery compartment began to flood. The sub sank in about 15 seconds, taking 42 men and officers to a watery grave.
1947: Jacob Dietsch signed a contact with Reynolds Construction Company to build the Blue Marlin Motel on Simonton Street.