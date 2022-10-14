Today in Keys History

The main gate of the Naval Station in 1939.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1939: The Navy Department announced that the long unused Key West Naval Station would re-open on November 1. The station was used to support ships engaged in neutrality patrols of the Atlantic and Caribbean.

1941: Will Doughtry of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Commission announced that the corner of Jackson Square, at the intersection of Thomas and Southard streets, had been chosen as the site for the aqueduct’s reservoir and pumping station.