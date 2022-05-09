1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: none.
1868: Henry Albury was appointed Postmaster of Key West.
1926: The Right Rev. Cameron Mann, Bishop of South Florida, consecrated St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
1929: Congressman M. Alfred Michaelson of Chicago was found not guilty in federal court on charges of smuggling and transporting intoxicating liquors. The congressman’s brother-in-law claimed the two trunks with the liquors were his and had been included with the congressman’s baggage, which was given a free pass through customs.
1931: The church at 717 Simonton St., which has been under the jurisdiction of the Wesleyan Methodist of England, became a Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Alfred de Barritt, who was pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, resigned from that church to take the new position. The Wesleyans could not afford to send another pastor to Key West from the Bahamas
1958: Henry K. Otto’s Western Auto Associates Store, at the corner of Duval and Angela streets, held its grand-opening ceremony.
1969: Key West High School baseball team defeated Lakeland 3-0 to win the State Class A championship played in Lakeland.
1980: The world premiere was held of “Assassination: Kill Castro” at the Cobb Cinema 6 theater. The movie was a partially fictionalized version of Capt. Tony Tarracino’s life.