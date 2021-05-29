1828: Congress passed a bill establishing a territorial or federal court at Key West under the title of the Superior Court of the Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.37.5, thermometer 84, wind south southwest 1, clouds 6. Went up to the Courthouse and heard the minutes read. The Commodore changed his flag from the USS Potomac to the USS Susquehana and both ships fired a salute. The Susquehana sailed about 4 p.m. for Greytown. A slight shower in the afternoon.
1930: A.J. Page completed his new building at the corner of Duval and Fleming streets. Dr. Harry N.S. Jones announced he was moving his office to the building.
1962: In the Democratic primary, Hilario “Charlie” Ramos, Jr. won a stunning victory over Bernie C. Papy for the post of State Representative. Papy had held the office for 28 years and was the dean of the Florida House.
1962: The U.S. Navy announced that the first of the 420 duplex housing units at Sigsbee Park was being occupied.
1969: Norman D. Artman left The Key West Citizen as publisher. He had taken over the paper after his father’s death in 1952 and was owner and publisher until December 1968 when he sold the paper to Charles H. Morris but remained as publisher during the transition.
1981: Capt. Thomas W. Brown relieved Capt. W.I. Lewis as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.