Today in Keys History

Former President Harry S Truman and John Spottswood on Duck Key.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1832: A reporter visiting Key West wrote, “We visited the Salt Ponds, which are now in operation; the pans have been filled for some time with water, and evaporation to a considerable extent has taken place. There can be but little doubt of the success of the experiment — salt having been formed in very considerable quantities by solar evaporation, unaided by artificial means, on the site now occupied by the ponds.”

1838: Tomas Sachetti was elected mayor of Key West. He was the candidate of a group of merchants opposed to occupational licenses that former Mayor William Whitehead had passed to pay the city expenses.