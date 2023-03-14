1832: A reporter visiting Key West wrote, “We visited the Salt Ponds, which are now in operation; the pans have been filled for some time with water, and evaporation to a considerable extent has taken place. There can be but little doubt of the success of the experiment — salt having been formed in very considerable quantities by solar evaporation, unaided by artificial means, on the site now occupied by the ponds.”
1838: Tomas Sachetti was elected mayor of Key West. He was the candidate of a group of merchants opposed to occupational licenses that former Mayor William Whitehead had passed to pay the city expenses.
1934: Lou Gehrig, the New York Yankee’s first baseman, was spending a few days fishing with his wife at the Long Key Fishing Camp.
1946: The City of Key West was set to begin construction of a municipal scavenger pier at the end of Grinnell Street, which would be used for a barge and tug. As it was, waste was being taken to the northside of Stock Island to be dumped and burned, a smoky and unsightly method of disposal. The pier would allow garbage to be put on the barge, so it could be disposed of offshore.
1948: The County Home on Stock Island was opened and the 18 occupants of the old home, on Poorhouse Lane, were moved to the new facility.
1950: Igor Sikorsky, famed aviator and plane manufacturer, arrived at the La Concha Hotel for a short vacation.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman and his wife, Bess, arrived at Indies House on Duck Key to start a three-week vacation.
1978: William E.P. Roberts Jr. was hired as the first Monroe County Administrator. The appointment was effective on April 1 with a four-year contract with a salary of $30,000 per year.
1993: The 147-foot freighter Miss Beholding was aground on Western Sambo Reef. The captain, fearing the ship was sinking during the winter storm March 13, had it run aground for safety.
2007: The Monroe County School Board was deliberating the need for employee housing on the Sugarloaf School grounds. Public opposition to the proposed project had been strong.