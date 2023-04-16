1884: President Chester Arthur recommended to the Senate that Col. Frank N. Wicker, the collector of customs at Key West, be removed from office because of alleged sympathy and collusion with Cuban filibusters.

1893: The Key West Guard, Company A of the 5th Battalion, drilled at the Armory in the Monroe County Court House. The officers were: F.C. Brossier, Captain; M.W. Curry, 1st Lieutenant and H.L. Roberts, 2nd Lieutenant.