1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:10 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 79, wind east by north 2, clouds 2. Drew up a deed from John Geiger to Farina and a mortgage from Farina to Geiger and four notes for $200.00 each and all of which were executed and Farina took his deed leaving Geiger’s papers until he calls for them. Farina paid me $10.00 for his papers. Annie quite sick with some fever.
1908: In commencement exercises held at the San Carlos, Lancelot Lester became the first graduate of Key West High School.
1966: PFC Richard Recupero, a Key West native, was killed in action in Vietnam. Recupero’s wife and 2-week-old son, who he had never seen, lived in Norfolk, Virginia.
1980: Two boats every five minutes were being launched at Garrison Bight to form an armada of small craft bound for Cuba in hope of bringing their families to the U.S. The total number of refugees who had arrived in Key West at that point was estimated at 765.
1982: Gov. Bob Graham was in Key West to deliver the commencement speech at the Florida Keys Community College said that the mock secession by the Conch Republic was deft and appropriate.
1985: Writer Alison Lurie, a winter resident of Key West, won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for fiction for her novel “Foreign Affairs.”
1985: Key West Mayor Richard Heyman and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Chairman Joe Pinder broke ground for a new water distribution system for Key West.