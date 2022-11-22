Today in Keys History

The Southern Inn at 512 Simonton St.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and put my dry specimens in a paper book. After breakfast read Hammond and commenced Samuel M. Phillipps’ “A Treatise on The Law of Evidence.” After dinner read Gil Blas and took a walk. After tea went over to the Collector’s and sat a short time. During the night, we had a smart shower. Wind light about east weather pleasant.

1901:The population of Monroe County by the 1900 census is officially 18,066 with 17,114 in the city of Key West and the remainder of 364 in the Key Largo district, 216 in the Matecumbe district and 282 in the Chokoloskee district.