1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, June 24th Commences with fresh breezes and pleasant with a heavy swell from the Eastward. At 2 sent down the Gaff Top Sail, single reefed the Fore Top Sail and took in the Flying Jib, at 4 a Brig in Sight Standing in for the Land, Tacked to the Southward and Eastward. From 4 to 6 fresh breezes and clear. At 6 discovered two Strange Sail on the Weather Bow standing to the Southward and Westward. From 6 to 8 fresh breezes and a heavy Sea, close reefed the Fore Top Sail, reefed the Main Sail, took the Bonnet off the Fore Sail and bailed it up, 6:30 bore to the Northward, two Brigs ahead lying Too, Point Yacos bore S by W, the land in sight bearing S.E., 3 Leagues distant. From 8 to Midnight fresh breezes and Squally. At 9:30 took in the Fore Top Sail, at 12 bore to the Southward and Eastward, more moderate and clear. From 12 to 4 brisk breezes and passing clouds. From 4 to 8 Squally wind fresh from the Eastward and a heavy swell, set the Fore Top Sail, close reefed and the Fore Sail with the Bonnet off, a Brig in Sight to Leeward, at 7 standing in for the Land discovered Point Yacos S. by W., at 8 Pan of Matanzas bore S.W. From 8 to Meridian fresh breezes and clear weather, at 9:30 tacked to the Northward and Eastward, at 10 turned the reef out of the Main Sail, put the Bonnet on the Jib and Set the Flying Jib, at 10:15 discovered a Strange Sail on the Lee Beam, the Pan of Matanzas bearing S.W. 1/2 W., distant 7 or 8 Leagues, at 11:30 took in the Flying Jib, Point Yacos bearing S. by E.
1897: Sylvanus Johnson was charged with rape. During the justice of the peace hearing, when he was ordered held without bond, an attempted was made by C.B. Pendleton to raise a lynch mob. Sheriff Frank Knight protected the prisoner and threatened to shoot any man who moved on the prisoner. The sheriff returned Johnson to the jail. That night, to prevent a lynching, a group of armed African Americans surrounded the jail to help protect the prisoner. During the night, Will Gardener, who was walking by the courthouse, was shot and killed by an unknown assassin. Calm returned in a few days and Johnson was held for trial in August.
1930: In a run-off election, Arthur Gomez of Key West was elected state Senator for the 24th District and Roy S. Fulford was elected county commissioner.
1954: A 49-year-old woman became the 31st polio victim of the year. She was the oldest person to be stricken with the disease in the county.
1980: The fishing industry in the Keys was paralyzed because a number of commercial fishing and charter boats were seized by the federal government for participating in the Mariel boatlift.
1988: Key West resident Col. Floyd “Jim” Thompson received the Prisoner of War Medal from President Ronald Reagan, who recognized Thompson as the longest-held prisoner of war.