1822: Lieutenant Matthew Perry, U.S. Navy, sailed from Key West and left Midshipman Joseph Moorhead and Able Seaman Absalom Hobbs as the first semi-permanent Naval presence on the island, with orders he would return for them before he left the area.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 75, wind northeast 1, clouds 1 with haze. Saw a small flock of teal fly over me on my return. The steamer Texas from Aspinwall via Greytown came in about 7. Reports that Walker had beat off the Costa Ricans killing over 300 and losing 30 of his own men. Read papers.
1901: Mrs. William Curry, widow of the late millionaire, died at 72. She was born at Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas.
1949: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived at the Naval Station. The general had been ill with a reported stomach ailment and was treated at the Key West Naval Hospital.
1953: J. Roland Adams, life-long Key West resident, died at 77. Adams was owner and operator of Adams Dairy, which he founded 35 years earlier.
1966: The Lighthouse Military Museum opened in the lighthouse keeper’s quarters on Whitehead Street.
1983: A Dade County Circuit Court jury deliberated for 58 minutes before finding Bobby Marion Francis guilty of first-degree murder in the August 1976 slaying of Titus Walters in Key West. This was the third conviction of Francis for the murder. The early convictions had been overturned on appeal. The jury recommended life imprisonment, but Judge Phillip Knight sentenced Francis to death.