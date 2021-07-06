1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 87, wind south 1, clouds 3. Read “The Green Hand”. P.m. siesta.
1882: Nelson English was named Postmaster of Key West, the first Black to hold that position.
1897: George W. Allen was appointed Collector of Customs, the first native Key Wester to hold that office.
1898: Corp. Ansburn F. Tower, Company D, 1st DC Infantry, died in the Army Hospital at the Convent from battle wounds suffered in Cuba.
1900: The Postmaster of Key West was George Bowne Patterson. The other employees were Harry C. Cantwell, assistant postmaster; Lela Ridlon, clerk; James Roberts, clerk; Stephen Shavers, clerk; Florie Michael, clerk; William S. Kuckhalm, carrier; St. Clair Crain, carrier; Benjamin Jenks, carrier; Ira Michael, carrier and Jon Kemp, messenger.
1934: The Strand Theater on Duval Street was destroyed by fire. The fire was caused by an explosion in the film operating room that killed Jack Perez, the 12-year-old son of Manuel Perez, who was working on the projectors.
1958: Congress approved the U.S. Navy’s request to transfer the old Navy Commissary building on United Street to the Monroe County School Board. The building was originally constructed for the Ruth Hargrove Institute in 1911 and taken over by the Navy for use as a Navy Hospital during World War I. It became the Navy Commissary during World War II.
1976: The Key West City Commission appointed Mary Lee Graham to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner William Gamble.