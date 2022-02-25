1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.65, thermometer 78, wind east southeast 3, clouds 4. Wrote to J.L.S. Smith 424 Broadway, NY for some Golb to be sent by mail and enclosed $1.00. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m.
1828: William Pinckney, Collector of Customs, completed a census and report a population of 421.
1893: In 1892, the Key West Custom House collected $827,147.79 in import duties. That was more than was collected in the rest of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
1893: The Key West City Directory for 1893 reported the population of the city was 23,000.
1910: Col. onel W.H. Towles commenced erecting a new slaughterhouse of wood with a concrete floor at the ocean end of White Street. The old slaughterhouse was destroyed by the Hurricane of 1909.
1948: President Harry S Truman arrived in Key West from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. For the next eight days, he rested before returning to Washington.
1951: Secretary of the Navy Francis Matthews was the principal speaker at the official opening and dedication ceremony of the East Martello Tower for use as a Museum and Art Gallery by the Key West Art and Historical Society.
1954: President Dwight Eisenhower nominated Paul E. Albury to be postmaster at Tavernier.
1971: Four Cuban fishing vessels were seized and their crews arrested near the Dry Tortugas, charged with fishing inside U.S. territorial waters.
1976: The Monroe County Commission approved pay raises for 16 employees. The county had more than 300 people on the payroll, including 144 funded under the CETA program.
1983: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tennessee Williams was found dead in his hotel in Manhattan. The death was ruled accidental.