1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 81, wind east southeast 4, clouds 1. Loaned Alexander Patterson my large gold pin. Charles Tift came down from the reef in the boat. The ship cannot be got off. Seven pumps worked six hours on Saturday made no impression on the water. At night my throat having been a little sore all day feared that it was the influenza and put wet bandages on chest and throat. The children are all better of their colds.
1898: The U.S. Army took over the Cuban telegraph cable from Western Union. Telegraph Superintendent M.L. Hellings was commissioned as captain in the Army and remained to direct a secret intelligence network in Cuba he had organized using Western Union employees.
1968: The Key West Citizen was accorded double honors at the Florida Press Association annual meeting in Jacksonville. The Citizen was given first-place award for the Best Page 1 Layout for daily newspaper with circulation under 20,000. Reporter Frank “Bud” Jacobson was given an honorable mention for his in-depth reporting of a land purchase by City Electric System that resulted in a state investigation.
1980: A squall line lasting 45 minutes swept across the island and the Straits of Florida. Wind gusts to 73 mph were recorded on the island. The wind struck the Cuban boatlift, sinking a number of craft and leaving at least a dozen dead. At one point during the storm, the U.S. Coast Guard Center Key West received 22 “May Day” calls in five minutes.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dallas, Captain William J. Brogdon Jr. in command, arrived in the area and assumed duty as the On-Scene Commander for the Mariel Boatlift.
1992: The film “Matinee,” starring John Goodman, began shooting on Smather’s Beach.