1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun and read the “Acts.” Read Hammond. After dinner went with Captain James J. Board in his boat around to the Southern Beach after sea groupers got a few and had a pleasant sail. After tea played whist until near ten. The wind from the north northeast light, weather pleasant.
1944: The Key West Municipal Hospital on Stock Island was dedicated.
1948: President Harry S Truman was re-elected in aa upset over victory New York Gov. Tom Dewey. After his victory, President Truman announced he was going to Key West on vacation.
1954: The following Democratic Party candidates were elected without opponents in the general elections: William Neblett, state senate; Aquilino Lopez Jr., judge; Berine C. Papy, state representative; William A. Freeman county commission; Gerald Saunders, county commission and school board members William R. Warren Jr., Keller Warren and Edney B. Parker. State wide the voters approved a constitutional amendment that would consolidate the city-county tax assessor offices on Jan. 1, 1956.
1965: Over the weekend, burglars cut through the roof of the First National Bank and entered the vault, opening 90 of the 1,000 safety deposit boxes. Since the boxes were private, the amount stolen was never known and some arrests were made later but no one was ever indicted.
1965: In the city election, Mayor Kermit Lewin and Commissioners Harry Knight and Charles Pritchard were re-elected.
1971: In the city election, Charles “Sonny” McCoy was elected mayor.
1982: Ed Swift and Alison Fahrer were elected to the Monroe County Commission. Fahrer won by one vote.
1987: In a surprise move, Gene Lytton was elected mayor of Monroe County at the commission meeting in Marathon.
1993: Dennis Wardlow was re-elected mayor of Key West and Emery Major, Jimmy Weekley and Sally Lewis were elected to the city commission.