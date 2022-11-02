Today in Keys History

Florida State Bank at Duval and Front streets.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary rose before the sun and read the “Acts.” Read Hammond. After dinner went with Captain James J. Board in his boat around to the Southern Beach after sea groupers got a few and had a pleasant sail. After tea played whist until near ten. The wind from the north northeast light, weather pleasant.

1944: The Key West Municipal Hospital on Stock Island was dedicated.