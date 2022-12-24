Today in Keys History

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at seven. During the night we had a light shower and another about 10. Captain Henry A. Barclay got under weigh before breakfast for Mobile. Read Emerigon. Wind during the night changed round east southeast. Wrote a letter to Father and asked him to send me a deed for some Florida Lands. Mr. James Westcott, the Secretary of the Territory, arrived here on his way to Tallahassee. The Sloop Cybile arrived from New York in 11 days brought me letters from Father. Captain James M. Johnson arrived in her. Read Emerigon. At eight Robert Stanard requested me to copy the protest of Captain Moore of the Schooner Milo which I did before nine at which time I went to bed. Father sent me the President’s messages. The wind east southeast and the weather’s quite warm.

1900: The Sells and Gray Circus was on United Street, near Simonton Street, and two theatrical groups were playing at the San Carlos for a week.