1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at seven. During the night we had a light shower and another about 10. Captain Henry A. Barclay got under weigh before breakfast for Mobile. Read Emerigon. Wind during the night changed round east southeast. Wrote a letter to Father and asked him to send me a deed for some Florida Lands. Mr. James Westcott, the Secretary of the Territory, arrived here on his way to Tallahassee. The Sloop Cybile arrived from New York in 11 days brought me letters from Father. Captain James M. Johnson arrived in her. Read Emerigon. At eight Robert Stanard requested me to copy the protest of Captain Moore of the Schooner Milo which I did before nine at which time I went to bed. Father sent me the President’s messages. The wind east southeast and the weather’s quite warm.
1900: The Sells and Gray Circus was on United Street, near Simonton Street, and two theatrical groups were playing at the San Carlos for a week.
1930: The Woman’s Club, the Salvation Army and U.S. Army distributed 291 dinners to the poor of the city.
1936: Pena’s Garden of Roses held its grand-opening celebration. It was located on an alley off Thomas Street, behind the Monroe County Courthouse. It became Key West’s favored “watering hole” in the days before World War II. The U.S. Navy took over the area during the war and the building was destroyed to make room for military buildings.
1949: The Blackout Restaurant had a special “Noche Buena” Christmas Eve dinner of roast pork, black bean and rice for $1.25.
1993: The powerful head of the Cuban American National Foundation, Jorge Mas Canosa, brokered a truce between the groups who fighting for control of the San Carlos Institute.