1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 3 p.m. a light breeze Springing up we were enabled assisted by our Sweeps to make sooner headway and at 10, considering myself abreast of St. Frances, Hove Too, for Day Light. We this morning found that the Current had drifted us considerably to the West. I, however, dispatched a Boat for Water and anchored in the Harbour about an hour after her arrival. The East Point bearing E. 1/2 S. Point Taberon W. 1/2 S. Depth of Water 13 Fathoms. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 81 Gallons, Remains on board 3817 Gallons. Exp. provisions 4 Gall. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gall. Beans, 1 Gall. Vinegar, 55 lbs. Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rained during the night. Bathed. At 8:00 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 82.5, wind east southeast 2, clouds 9. Winer Bethel and myself different in the amount to be paid to Joseph Bethel. We agree that the men should receive $40.00 per share for five days of labor and the boats $120.00 making $600.00 but I insisted that the schooner should pay expenses which he was not willing to allow. The two captains got together in my room and agreed to pay $620.00 and his own cost. Christian Boye sent me a note retaining me for the brig Bingham and asked about advances to the schooner Carrie Sandford. Wrote to Wheeler and Wilson Manufacturing company about the sewing machine. Rain all day.
1876: Carlos Manuel de Cespedes was elected mayor of Key West.
1890: James T. Boyd enlarged his new newspaper, “The Key West Advertiser.”
1891: William S. Allen died in Key West at 68. He had served as mayor of Key West 1868-69 and again in 1873-74.
1911: Rear Adm. Lucien Young was ordered from Pensacola to assume command of the Key West Naval Station.
1936: Charles Mathews, foreman of Tiger Hose Company No. 3, Key West Fire Department, was honored for 50 years of service.
1938: The Cuban gunboat Gen. Juan Bruno Zayas arrived with Cuban civic and military officials for the celebration of El Grito de Yara.
1953: Mary Graham was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce, the first woman to hold that position.
1997: Former President George H. W. Bush was in the Keys for the annual George Bush bonefish tournament.
1998: Jeffery Wade Wallace was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Michael Summer, manager of Rumrunners Bar.