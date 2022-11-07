1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary Rose with the sun and read the “Acts” and afterwards Hammond. After dinner read Stewart. The weather has been hot all day and the winds light and variable till about 8 p.m. when the wind came out of the northwest and blew quite fresh.
1944: Three days after a disputed election, the Monroe County Board of Canvassers declared that Willard M. Albury had been elected Superintendent Public of Instruction.
1950: Resident of Monroe County overwhelmingly voted for an anti-mosquito district. The vote was 1,781 to 170 for the special tax.
1961: City Commissioner Harry Knight was re-elected for a second term and John dePoo was elected commissioner.
1967: Mayor Kermit Lewin was re-elected in the city election and Gwen McCook and Jack Niles were elected to the commission.
1972: Harry Pritchard was re-elected to the county commission.
1978: George Dolezal was elected to the county commission, the first Republican elected to a county office in 90 years.
1983: Jennie Bethel DeBoer died at 97. She grew up at the Key West Lighthouse where her father, William Bethel, was keeper for 25 years. During World War I, she served as a Yoemanette in the Navy. After the war, she worked for The Key West Citizen for 35 years.
1989: Captain Tony Tarracino was elected mayor of Key West and Sally Lewis was re-elected to the commission.