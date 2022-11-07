1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary Rose with the sun and read the “Acts” and afterwards Hammond. After dinner read Stewart. The weather has been hot all day and the winds light and variable till about 8 p.m. when the wind came out of the northwest and blew quite fresh.

1944: Three days after a disputed election, the Monroe County Board of Canvassers declared that Willard M. Albury had been elected Superintendent Public of Instruction.