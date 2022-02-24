1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked half way to the Salt Pond having Spring with me. He seemed tired, it is the first time he has been out since he was taken sick. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 66.5, wind east, clouds 7. Drew up a claim for a man named John Braman, who was a teamster with the Army. Wrote a letter to Stephen Mallory for Charles M. Johnston which he signed asking him to try and get Johnston a berth as master or pilot in one of the New Orleans steamers. Filed the libel in the ship Crown. At night went to Alexander Patterson’s but my eyes were so painful that I could not sit in the parlor where Captain Cornelius Curtis and Father Osgood and Mrs. Herrick and Miss Wager where Matilda had taken tea there but I ate some cheese at dinner which gave me a violent attack of dyspepsia and I ate no supper and was quite sick.
1890: Workmen installed seats in the new Baptist Church on Eaton Street. The original church was destroyed by the Great Fire of 1886.
1905: The new Havana-American Cigar Company factory on County Road (now Flagler Avenue) near Second Street was completed at a cost of $40,000. It employed 700 cigarmakers.
1926: The Cuban anniversary celebration “Grito de Baire” began at noon when the Cuban Navy Cruiser Cuba fired a 21-gun salute.
1935: La Semana Alegre program ended with a costume ball at the Cuban Club.
1937: In a ceremony at in Bayview Park, the cornerstone for the Jose Marti Monument was laid. Raoul A. Pizer y Pollo, representing the Cuban government, presented the cornerstone to Key West Mayor Harry C. Galey.
1940: William W. Demeritt received a commission as a Commander in the Coast Guard. He had been Superintendent of the Seventh Lighthouse District for 26 years. With the transfer of the lighthouses to the Coast Guard, his job was abolished and he was assigned to the Coast Guard District headquarters in Jacksonville.
1951: Havana Mayor Nicola’s Castellanos and his wife arrived by Aerovias Q. for a visit to Key West.
1954: After an absence of 18 years, the Salvation Army reopened in Key West. Lt. Harry Russell, who graduated from Key West High School, opened a temporary office in the education building of the Old Stone Methodist Church until the Army could buy its own building.