1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.660, thermometer 76, wind south southeast 3, clouds 4. Read papers and Household Words. Judge William Marvin filed his decree in the case of the ship Mariner on Saturday giving 40 per cent on the gross sales to the sloops Texas and Dolphin and 50 per cent to several boats saving copper and to the schooner Relampago
1898: Five bodies from the Battleship Maine were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West City Cemetery.
1944: Hollon R. Bervaldi was named Postmaster of Key West.
1952: The skeletal remains of Lelanette Roberts, long missing Key West beauty, were found on Saddle Bunch Key. Roberts vanished without a trace on Aug. 7, 1949.
1971: Racial unrest over the arrest of a 15-year-old led to two buildings being firebombed. The Benitez Grocery at Simonton Street was damaged by a firebomb that may have been a decoy for the attack on Pardon’s Grocery at 800 Whitehead St., which was destroyed by fire.
1977: Berlin A. Sawyer, who served as sheriff of Monroe County for 12 years, from 1940 to 1952, died at 94.
1979: The movie “The Last Resort” was being filmed in Key West.
1980: Congressman Dante Fascell announced that the U.S. Navy would base a squadron of hydrofoil ships in Key West.