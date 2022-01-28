1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:40 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 A.M. barometer 29.46, wind northeast 3, clouds 3. The sloop Texas came down from the wreck and brings the news of the loss of the schooner Florida by fire. The Florida lay alongside the ship and had 164 bales on board. The mate or carpenter of the wrecked ship was by the mainmast taking a count of the cargo by the light of a globe lamp which hung by the mainmast when in moving about he fell and knocked the globe down and the lamp set fire to the cotton and in an instant the schooner was covered with blaze. The sloop Texas which lay along side of the Florida was got clear with difficulty by cutting adrift one bale of cotton having caught. The Florida was out loose from the ship and the wind being fresh drifted up on the reef and burnt to the water’s edge everything on board was lost, the crew saving northing. Dined at Douglass’ and went home about 8. I went home earlier but returned for Matilda.
1912: The cornerstone for the new Sparks Chapel (Fleming Street Methodist Church) was laid by Bishop Candler. The following ministers took part in the program: E.A. Harrison, C.E. W. Dobbs, S.K. Darlington, C.T. Stout, L.F. Chapman, T. Sistrunk and W.B. Tresca, pastor of the church.
1953: Cuban President Fulgencio Batista sent his personnel envoy, Comm. Mario Menendez, to Key West to aid in the gala celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cuba’s Apostle of Freedom, Jose Marti.
1964: Fire Chief Charles Cremata retired after 27 years with the department.
1973: The Florida Keys Memorial Hospital on Stock Island was dedicated. State Treasurer and Insurance Commissioner Thomas O’Malley was the guest speaker.
1979: Famous writer and Key West resident Tennessee Williams and his friend, Datson Rader, were assaulted on Duval Street. Both men were punched, but neither needed medical attention.
1983: Mitchell Wolfson, a Key West native who found Wometco Enterprises, in Miami died at 82. In addition to the Miami holdings, Wometco owned the Conch Train. Mr. Wolfson and his wife, Frances, saved the Audubon House from destruction and had it fully restored.
1985: Radio Marti began broadcasting from a transmitting tower at Marathon. The 14 hours of daily programming, aimed at Castro’s Cuba, originated in Washington, D.C.
1985: Mayor Richard Heyman and Jimmy Buffett cut the ribbon on Buffett’s new store at Land’s End Village.