1823: Commodore David Porter arrived and established the Naval Station Key West.
1823: Joel Yancy, Key West’s first Collector of Customs, arrived with Commodore David Porter and established the Custom Service office in Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 78, wind northeast 3, clouds 2. The steamer Florida got in at 10 a.m. The steamer Isabel got in at 6 p.m.
1943: The USO Club at 303 Duval St. was dedicated. The club was operated by the National Catholic Community, Woman’s Division.
1972: Florida Keys Enterprises revealed plans for a $25 million, 1,120-unit housing complex planned for a 52-acre site on South Roosevelt Boulevard.
1976: Key West was hit with wind to 50 mph and heavy rain. The Weather Bureau reported 3.64 inches of rain at the airport.
1980: The Cuban guards were returned to the Peruvian Embassy after 10,856 Cubans crowded into the grounds requesting asylum.
1980: Blues singer Bonnie Raitt appeared before an audience of nearly 2,000 at the old Navy softball field at Truman Annex.
1983: The Thomas F. Riggs Wildlife Refuge on the Salt Ponds off South Roosevelt Boulwas dedicated.
1998: Bob Hayes, fishing with Capt. Alex Adler on the Kalex out of Bud ‘N Mary’s on Upper Matecumbe, caught and released a Great White Shark that was 12 and 1/2 feet long and an estimated 1,000 pounds.