1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Lat. 14.40 Long. 34.28. On the Sick List 1. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 3176 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 66 lbs. Pork, 48 lbs. Bread, 20 lbs. Flour, 3 1/2 Gals. Rice, 5 1/4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 and walked above the Barracks, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 79, wind southeast 3, clouds 4. Bought several books of Robert P. Campbell and looking over them. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s and called by Felix Senac’s for Hatty and Charlotte who had spent the evening there.
1905: A general strike of the cigarmakers was ordered. Several meeting of the Manufacturers Union and the Cigarmakers Union failed to settle the strike.
1946: President Harry S Truman submerged to 440 feet on a captured German submarine manned by a U.S. Navy crew.
1954: The crew filming “The Rose Tattoo” left en mass after the final scenes were shot at the Mardi Gras Club on Duval Street.
1967: In the Key West run-off election, Charles Pritchard and Bob Dean were elected to the commission.
1978: Filming started on a movie about the life of Capt. Tony Tarracino.
1978: Don Schloesser was elected mayor of Monroe County at the organizational meeting of the Monroe County Commission.