1832: In the city election, Oliver O’Hara was elected mayor of Key West and George E. Weaver, P.C. Greene and P.J. Fontaine were elected aldermen.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went to market and afterwards walked to the Salt Ponds. There was no water in the tub or well so I could not bathe. At 8 barometer 29.62.5, thermometer 78.5, Wind east 2, clouds 3. There is a ship, the James Guthrie, of Portsmouth, Va., ashore at Tortugas loaded with spars and bilged. The sloop Plume came up and brought the news. Read Household Words. After tea went with Matilda to Philip Fontanes’ and sat till near 10.
1903: Jose G. Piodella established the Key West Coca Cola Bottling plant.
1930: The majority of the Monroe County Commission voted to replace Chairman Carl Bervaldi with Commissioner Norberg Thompson.
1956: The First Baptist Church on Eaton Street, at the corner of Bahama Street, was destroyed by fire. The building had been built in 1890 after the original church had been destroyed in the Great Fire of 1886. The Trade Winds Hotel across the street was also severely damaged by the fire. The fire burned out of control for two hours before the Fire Department was able to bring it under control.
1983: Charles “Comey” Lunn, a Key West native, died in Miami at 77. He was a retired navigator from Pan American Airlines. During World War II, he conducted classes in navigation for the military at the University of Miami where he trained more than 4,500 cadets.