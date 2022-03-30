1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, March 30th. Commences with light breezes from the Southward & Eastward, employed working the Schooner over the Reef. The Cutter ahead Sounding. At 2 crossed the Reef. Hove Too and hoisted the Boat in. Made the Pan of Mantanzas at 8 a.m. — finds the Current setting very rapidly to the Eastward. Lat. 23.22 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditures of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4450 Gallons
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 77, wind northwest 2, clouds 4 with haze. Read papers. Loaned Charles Tift for Asa F. Tift $250.00 for which he gave me a due bill and made out Tift’s account from books. I find that he owed me $953.53., but I know that he has an account for things purchased for several hundred dollars and he promises to make out the accounts at once.1877: Winner Bethel died in Key West. He was a native of the Bahamas and came to Key West in 1847. He was Mayor of Key West from 1872 to 1873. He was also Judge of Probate Court.
1950: Mayor and Mrs. William O’Dwer of New York City arrived for their annual visit to the Key Largo Angler’s Club.
1979: The U.S. Army announced that the First Battalion of the 65th Air Defense Artillery would leave Key West during the next fiscal year. The unit had 740 military and 10 civilian personnel in Key West. The Air Defense Artillery came to Key West during the Cuban Missile crisis in 1962.
1984: No, 1 Boat Manufacturing Company on Stock Island completed work on a 75-foot passenger and cargo vessel that was custom-built for use in the Bahamas. It was the largest fiberglass boat built in Key West.
1986: Writer John Ciardi, who had been a winter resident of Key West since 1975, died at his home in New Jersey.
1989: Former U.S. poet laureate and part-time Key West resident Richard Wilbur was awarded his second Pulitzer Prize for poetry.