Today in Keys History

Shorty’s Diner at 215 Duval St. in the 1980s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1845: Wreckers were at work salvaging the cargo of the ship Rizeni, aground on the reef near Rodriguez Key. The Rizeni, bound from New York to New Orleans with assorted cargo, was the first ship to have wrecked in the Keys quite a while, and the recovery effort was the talk of Key West.

1861: Key West Mayor John P. Baldwin was removed from office when Florida officials were removed because of secession.