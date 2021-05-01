1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 82, wind east southeast 2, clouds 3. Drew and filed the libel in the case of the barque Alma and a claim for duties on behalf of the United States in the case. The propeller Dispatch came in about 7 a.m. being seven days from Norfolk. Mr. McChesney was at the house in the morning and he says that he can put the piano in fine order and that it is a splendid instrument. He will give Hatty and Charlotte lessons on the piano for $25.00 per quarter and we have concluded to try one quarter. Commenced reading Kane’s “Arctic Expedition.” Read paper.
1898: The U.S. Army Hospital at the Convent of Mary Immaculate was established with Major William R. Hall in command.
1931: A May Day Festival was held in Bayview Park.
1951: Battery A of 712th AAA Gun Battalion Florida National Guard entered federal service.
1954: Clyde Stickney was named Key West Postmaster.
1954: The new Southard Hotel at the corner of Southard and Duval Streets opened.
1994: The United States Bureau of Census reported that while Florida grew by 32% from 1980 to 1990, Key West, Stock Island and Big Coppitt grew by only 2%.
1994: Ruth Alice Campbell, a 36-year veteran of the Monroe County School Board, announced she was not a candidate for reelection.