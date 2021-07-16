1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At 1 p.m. being abreast of Mount Vernon, rounded Too and Fired a Salute of 13 Guns in honour to the memory of General Washington. And as the Wind and Tide were adverse, I embraced this opportunity of visiting Mount Vernon in company with several of the Officers, got underway on the Ebb and reached down the River using our Sweeps occasionally.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 84.5, wind east northeast 2, clouds 4. A nice shower about 7 a.m. Saw a duck in the Lighthouse pond as I returned. Reading. P.m. siesta.
1880: The American Shoal Lighthouse was first lighted.
1893: Judge Angel De Lono died at 69 at his home on Caroline Street. He was born in Santigo de Cuba and came to Key West in 1878. He had served as justice of the peace and county judge.
1935: The Pulaski Shoals Lighthouse was first lighted.
1953: The Monroe County Commission approved a 99- year lease of $1 a year with the Key West Lions Club for a choice bay bottom site on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1954: There had been 33 cases of polio reported for the year.
1956: The Church of God on Grinnell Street celebrated the arrival of its new pastor, The Rev. G.W. Fletcher Philips.
1961: Monroe County Commissioner Clarence Higgs, 59, died suddenly at his home. He had served on the commission since 1944 and was business manager of the local Carpenters’ Union, a position he had held for 22 years.
1970: Key West Housing Authority celebrated the ground-breaking for the 200-unit senior citizen highrise on Kennedy Drive.
1980: Federal Judge William O. Mehrtens died in Miami at 75. The judge was an ardent naturalist and fisherman who had issued many rulings affecting development in the Keys.