1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At this season of the year, the period of rains, there are but few harbours among these Islands frequented by Vessels in consequence of their exposure to the prevailing winds. The Harbour of Porto Grande, Island of St. Vincent, is capacious, sheltered from all winds and affords safe anchorage at all Seasons and is consequently the resort of numerous Vessels of every Nation who put in either to refit or refresh their Crews. I have therefore determined to look into it in the hopes of obtaining some interesting information; accordingly, we stood off the Mouth of the Harbour, and soon discovered several Vessels at Anchor therein, one of which being a large armed Ship without any Colours hoisted. I determined not to run in until I ascertained her Character, Hove Too, therefore, and sent Lt. Montgomery on board an American Brig to make enquiry. In the meantime, the Ship had hoisted Buenos Ayrean Colours. On the return of the Boat I stood in and Anchored. I found in the Harbour the Brigs Nautilus and Industry, both from New Bedford, out 6 months on a Whaling Voyage, had met with but little success, the Industry having but 100 bbls. Sperm Oil, the Nautilus 120. Beside these two Whalers, we examined the Schooner General Jackson of Salem, and Brig Alligator of Philadelphia, on a Trading Voyage. The Buenos Ayrean Ship before mentioned proved to be the National Ship Heroine, Commanded by Lt. Col. Mason, who had put into this Harbour in a leaky condition. Col. Mason immediately sent a Boat Onboard with a tender of services, and in the Morning called on board to pay his respects, which call I immediately returned. This Officer appeared anxious to convince me that during his cruise he had invariably respected the rights of every Flag, that he was ambitious to place the National Vessel of Buenos Ayres on a footing with those of other powers, and in fact behaved [Transcriber’s note: remainder missing] Moderate Trade Winds and pleasant.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8:30 A.M. barometer 29.445, thermometer 83, wind east northeast 3, clouds 10 with frequent slight showers. The brig Huntress came in during the night. Mary Fontane went to New York in the steamer Tennessee, Phil had a flare up with his employers and left them. Mary will do more harm than good, his father should have gone. The Patterson girls came home with Matilda and spent the day. Walked across the Key in the evening and to the Fort.
1940: The U.S. Navy announced that a contract had been negotiated to construct a water pipeline from the mainland to Key West.