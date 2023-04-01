Today in Keys History

President Harry S Truman, wife Bess and their daughter Margaret sitting on the lawn of the Little White House in the 1950s.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1832: It was reported that Cuban fishermen in Key West had caught a thief and hung him from their mast without judge or jury. Investigation showed it was instead an effigy of Judas Iscariot, displayed as part of a Catholic tradition.

1865: The U.S. steamer Iuka brought a captured blockade runner to Key West. The prize, the schooner Comus, had been sailing from St. Marks to Havana with 32 bales of sea island cotton.