1832: It was reported that Cuban fishermen in Key West had caught a thief and hung him from their mast without judge or jury. Investigation showed it was instead an effigy of Judas Iscariot, displayed as part of a Catholic tradition.
1865: The U.S. steamer Iuka brought a captured blockade runner to Key West. The prize, the schooner Comus, had been sailing from St. Marks to Havana with 32 bales of sea island cotton.
1896: One of the largest supply missions for Cuban insurgents was quietly being organized at Key West. Large quantities of arms and munitions were being carried out of the island city on various schooners and taken to Biscayne Bay for transfer to a larger, Cuba-bound vessel.
1898: The U.S. government installed a telegraph cable between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
1926: Prince Yoganananda of Calcutta, India, accompanied by two women, was staying at La Concha Hotel in Key West.
1937: Monroe County Commissioners Wm. R. Porter and Norberg Thompson left for Miami for a meeting of the Everglades National Park Association. The proposed park boundaries included all of Key Largo, and the commissioners were adamantly opposed to any of the occupied Florida Keys being converted to park land.
1950: Bess and Margaret Truman, wife and daughter of President Harry S Truman, joined him at the Little White House.
1951: The skeleton of Lelanette Roberts was found on Saddlebunch Key. The 28-year-old Key West woman had been missing since Aug. 7, 1949.
1954: The State Hotel Commission gave notice to the Island City House, 411 William St., that their license had been revoked, and the building must be vacated within one week. The building was found to be below acceptable standards in safety and sanitation.