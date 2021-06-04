1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 6 but looked so much like rain that I did not walk. Some rain fell in the night. At 7 a.m. barometer 29.51.5, thermometer 85, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. Read American Scientific Discovery. Bought 100 sapodillas for $1.50.
1924: The following local officials were elected in the Democratic Primary: Roland Curry, sheriff; William F. Maloney, tax collector; Melvin Russell, superintendent of public instruction; Dave Z. Filer, clerk of circuit court; C. Sam B. Curry, clerk of criminal court of record; and Eugene Albury, county tax assessor.
1930: William R. Porter, Braxton B. Warren and Carl Bervaldi were elected to the county commission in the Democratic Primary.
1958: The Monroe County School Board appointed Alfredo Sands principal of Douglass High School.
1960: The Old Island Restoration Foundation was formed to restore and maintain the quaint old-world atmosphere and architecture particular to Key West. The officers named to serve to the first election were: Reta Sawyer, chairman; Ruth Holtsberg, first vice chairman; Joan T. Knight, second vice chairman; Mary L. Graham, secretary and J.J. Pinder, treasurer.
1961: Rose Frank, a second-grade teacher at the Reynolds School, was chosen as the Teacher of the Year for Florida.
1978: The Key West Business Guild was formed with the object to make the island a better place to live and a beautiful resort for tourists. Jim Camp, owner of the Island House, was elected president.
1990: Monroe County Sheriff Allison Defoor was chosen by Gov. Bob Martinez to be his running mate in his bid for re-election.