1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Thursday, Dec. 6 Pleasant breezes, at 3:30 p.m. discovered a Strange Schooner on the Starboard Bow. Hauled up in Chase and cleared for action. At 3:40 spoke the Stranger who proved to be the Dutch Schooner Ider Van from Cuba bound to Curracoa, permitted her to proceed. Lat. 16.43 Long. 70.34. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 1183 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 25 lbs. Bread, 77 lbs. Beef, 13 lbs. Raisins, 30 lbs. Flour, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 81, wind south by west 2, clouds 5. Gave General William S. Harney my Spanish Sabre, a Toledo blade of the Cardenas Expedition. The General left about noon. The weather very warm and wind south southwest.
1924: In one day, commercial fisherman Bagley Filer caught 11 Goliath grouper. The largest weighted 384 pounds and the smallest 82 pounds. Later, Filer became one of the first charter boat captains in Key West.
1947: President Harry S Truman interrupted his Key West vacation to go to Everglades City to dedicate the Everglades National Park. After the ceremony, he returned to Key West and continued his vacation.
1952: Rep. Bernie C. Papy made the first call to institute the change from the manual type telephone system to the dial system.
1953: Harry Cohen was building a new commercial building on Fleming Street at the corner of Bahama Street that would house five stores and 13 offices. The building was ready for occupancy by the end of January.
1962: George Mira, Key West native and University of Miami football star, was selected to The Associated Press All-American Team.