Today in Keys History

B’Nai Zion Synagogue 530 Simonton St., around 1965.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1835: The crew of the wrecking schooner Thistle, owned by Jacob Housman of Indian Key, absconded with the vessel, and it was thought they sailed to Nassau.

1861: Major William H. French issued an order that all male citizens of the island must take an oath of allegiance to the United States within 60 days, or they would be removed from Key West.