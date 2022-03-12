1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, March 12th Winds still adverse which prevents us from gaining against the Current. Abaco in sight, several Vessels in sight, all bound into Providence N. W. Channel. Lat. 25.37 N. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4450 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 60 lbs. Vegetables, 3 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 79, wind southwest 1, clouds 2. A party composed of Charles Tift wife and two children; self and wife and three children; Reverend Osgood Herrick wife and Miss H. Wager; Mr. Briggs wife and her mother; Mrs. Cushing, Captain Stark and wife, Mr. George Mygatt and Mrs. Smith a relative of Mrs. Herrick left in the schooner Dart for Sand Key and a pleasant day got home about dark.
1905: F.C. Brossier, of Key West, was commissioned as a Colonel of the Florida State Troops. He has been in the service for 16 years and was first commissioned captain in the Island City Guard.
1940: Capt. Walter F. Jacobs, Commander of the Naval Station, turned the first spade full of dirt to begin construction of the new Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point. Ivy H. Smith Company of Jacksonville did the construction of the hanger and other structures.
1950: President Harry S Truman arrived for a one-month vacation.
1950: The new prison camp on Big Pine Key was open for inspection by the public.
1983: The USS Hercules, sixth of a squadron of fast missile-armed U.S. Navy hydrofoil ships based in Key West, was commissioned in a ceremony at Trumbo Point. Admiral Daniel J. Murphy, U.S. Navy (retired), Chief of Staff to Vice President George Bush, was the speaker.
1987: The Holiday Inn-La Concha reopened after a $20 million restoration.