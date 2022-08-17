Today in Keys HIstory

John Bartlum

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 17 Calm nearly the whole of these 24 hours. We are now in that part of the Ocean commonly termed by Sailors, “The Horse Latitudes”. Lat. 22.00 N. Long. 74.14 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 5058 Gallons.

1856: The clipper ship Stephen R. Mallory was launched. The ship was 164 feet and 959 tons, the only clipper ship built in the Deep South with native labor. The shipbuilder was John Bartlum, who used native mahogany known as Madeira. The firm of Bowne and Curry owned the ship.