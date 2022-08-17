Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, August 17 Calm nearly the whole of these 24 hours. We are now in that part of the Ocean commonly termed by Sailors, “The Horse Latitudes”. Lat. 22.00 N. Long. 74.14 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 5058 Gallons.
1856: The clipper ship Stephen R. Mallory was launched. The ship was 164 feet and 959 tons, the only clipper ship built in the Deep South with native labor. The shipbuilder was John Bartlum, who used native mahogany known as Madeira. The firm of Bowne and Curry owned the ship.
1906: The Commandant of the Naval Station was Capt. W.H. Bechler. The other officials were: F.R. Maloney, chief clerk; Benjamin D. McGee, assistant paymaster; H.H. Koppang, paymaster’s clerk; P.J. McMahon in charge of U.S. Machine shop; Shirley C. Bott, clerk machine shop; F.C. Brown, in charge yards and docks; Alvin L. Davis, clerk yards and docks.
1909: Surgeon E.K. Sprauge relieved Surgeon Charles E. Hanks, in command of the Marine Hospital Key West.
1933: The wife of deposed Cuban president Machado arrived in Key West on the gun-boat yacht Juan Bruno Zayas. She was accompanied by her three daughters, three sons-in-law and four grandchildren.
1936: The 265th Regiment, Coastal Artillery Florida National Guard arrived on the steamship Florida from Tampa for their two-week training encampment at Fort Zacharty Taylor.
1964: Dr. Wheelock A. Bison, a Key West native, was presented the Florida A&M Meritorious Achievement Award. Dr. Bison was a prominent Memphis physician and surgeon.
1981: Tropical Storm Dennis stalled over South Florida, dumping 3.88 inches of rain on Key West.
1987: Scenes for the television mini-series on the life of Ernest Hemingway were being filmed at the Hemingway House, Land Ends Marina and on the water off Key West.