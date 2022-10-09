1905: The following officials were elected in the city elections: George Babcock, mayor; Mason Marerno, city clerk; W.H. Warren, tax collector; William M. Pinder, tax assessor; Whitmore Gardner, city marshall; Lam Baker, captain of night police; Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer, city health officer; Charles Curtis, city treasurer; H.G. Fulford, street commissioner; Frank Johnson, meat inspector; James Collins, sexton of the cemetery. The following were elected to the city commission Josh Curry, Robert Gabriel, Allen E. Curry, William B. Curry, Alfred Atchinson, P.T. Knight, Alfred Gardner, Edgar Folk and Benjamin Tynes. The race for police justice ended in a tie between George Brooks and Charles L. Knowles and the commission ordered a run-off which Brooks won.

1930: George L. Bartlum died in Key West at 72. He had been a leader in the sponge industry for many years and served as mayor of Key West 1898 to 1906.