1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked the piazza till sunrise when I read the papers. At 9:40 a.m. barometer 29.78, thermometer 65, wind northeast 2, clouds 0 with haze. I asked Fernando Moreno to write Stephen Mallory to try and get me an office in some of the new states or territories, preferring Kansas. He said he would do it with pleasure. Wrote a postscript to a letter of Charlotte to her Grandmother and sent on Treasury draft for $50.00 a quarters salary. Read papers. In afternoon walked to the Fort with Harriet. The steamer Isabel came in about 4 and left about 6. The schooners Champion and Dart arrived from the wreck.
1898: The Battleship Maine arrived at Havana, Cuba at 11 a.m.
1912: The Railroad Celebration Committee hosted more than 1,500 men of the U.S. and foreign warships, the Army Barracks, National Guard and Naval Militia at the baseball grounds. The mayor thanked them for their work in making the celebration a success.
1928: The first Overseas Highway from Key West to Miami via Card Sound and with a ferry from No Name Key to Lower Matecumbe was opened.
1946: The submarine tender Howard W. Gilmore arrived in Key West. The big tender was the flagship for the submarine squadron assigned to Key West.
1955: Guy Lombardo, famous orchestra leader, left for New York after spending a short vacation at the Casa Marina Hotel. He planned to return in April for some fishing.
1958: Alabama Gov. Jim Folsom arrived in Key West for a vacation.
1976: A father and son reported a UFO over Key West.
1986: The Trinity Presbyterian Church, 717 Simonton St., held a ground-breaking ceremony for their new Christian education building.
1988: Jimmy Buffett, local resident and nationally known singer, presented Mayor Richard Heyman with a check for $15,000 toward the purchase of the Salt Ponds and a check of $2,700 for use of Wickers Field where the Salt Ponds benefit concert was held.
1998: The World Wildlife Fund backed a plan to put a toll on U.S. 1. The last push for a toll road in 1995 ended when the Department of Transportation said that tolls could only be used for road improvements.