1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 6 Moderate breezes from the Southward and Eastward. Exercise the Mariners and Boarders by firing at a Target. Lat. 30.35 N. Long. 44.28 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3436 1/4 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 8 lbs. Butter, 15 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits, 4 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Molasses.
1906: The Key West City Directory listed 40 cigar factories with more than 2,000 employees.
1898: The following officials were elected in the city elections: George L. Bartlum, mayor; George R. Phillips, city clerk; Charles Albury, Marshall; William Weatherford, tax collector; William Pinder, tax assessor; William H. Williams, treasurer; G.W. Reynolds, election commissioner; J.M. Phipps, election commissioner; Alfred Lowe, election commissioner and city commissioners C.J. Heulsenkamp, Charles Shavers, Josh Curry, Alfred Gardner, Charles R. Pierce, T.J. Sawyer, Thomas A. Thompson, B.P. Baker and George Bryson.
1988: Mike Warren, a 26-year veteran of the Monroe County Mosquito Control District, won re-election. Harry Knight was unopposed for tax collector. Other winners were: Richard Payne, circuit court judge; J. Jefferson Overby, circuit court judge and Wayne Miller, county judge.