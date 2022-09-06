Today in Keys History

The Nicholas Cigar Factory.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 6 Moderate breezes from the Southward and Eastward. Exercise the Mariners and Boarders by firing at a Target. Lat. 30.35 N. Long. 44.28 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3436 1/4 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 8 lbs. Butter, 15 lbs. Cheese, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits, 4 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Molasses.

1906: The Key West City Directory listed 40 cigar factories with more than 2,000 employees.