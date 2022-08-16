1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, August 16th No material event this day, making the best of airs, way to the Eastward. Lat. 28.03 N. Long. 74.24 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 5143 Gallons.
1842: The United States signed a contract to build a Marine Hospital at Key West to treat Merchant Marine sailors. The Marine Hospital Service would become the U.S. Public Health Service.
1907:Father A.B. Friend, pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea, celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination.
1931: Algernon Blair Company of Montgomery, Alabama, began work on the new Federal Building on Simonton Street at the corner of Caroline Street.
1934: Nelson English Park, at the corner of Thomas and Louisa streets, was dedicated. The main speaker was Samuel J. Welters. The park was named for Nelson English, who worked for the post office for more than 20 years and was postmaster from 1882 to 1886.
1945:Harold Colee, executive vice president of the Florida State Chamber of Commerce, presented a centennial plaque to William Curry Sons. William Curry Sons, founded in 1843, was one of only three business in the state that have been in continuous operation for more than 100 years.
1952: The City of Key West announced that the Gulf Atlantic Transportation Company had accepted the city’s offer of $150,000 for the purchase of Mallory Docks. The reason for the purchase was to provide adequate docking space for the proposed Havana-Key West Ferry.
1963: Royal Castle opened its first Key West Restaurant at North Roosevelt Boulevard and Fifth Street.
1984: The freighter Wellwood was pulled off Molasses Reef after 12 days of work. The reef was damaged by the grounding and efforts to pull the ship free.