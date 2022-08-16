Today in Keys History

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, August 16th No material event this day, making the best of airs, way to the Eastward. Lat. 28.03 N. Long. 74.24 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 5143 Gallons.

1842: The United States signed a contract to build a Marine Hospital at Key West to treat Merchant Marine sailors. The Marine Hospital Service would become the U.S. Public Health Service.