Today in Keys History

Installation of the U.S. Navy water line on an old railroad bridge in the Florida Keys during World War II.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1819: The Ship Jupiter of London wrecked on Matecumbe Reef. Bahamian wreckers were able to remove cargo and refloat the ship before escorting it to Nassau for repair.

1862: Yellow fever raged during the month, killing 20 members of the 90th New York Regiment, and another 27 men died in the Marine Hospital.