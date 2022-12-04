1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun. George Weaver is so sick with a cold that he has to take to his bed. Yesterday in blowing a conch out of its shell (which is done by making a small hole in the upper part of the shell and putting a charge of powder in the fish is blown entirely out and the shell remains sweet) I burnt my right thumb considerably but this morning it is not at all painful. After tea sat and talked until after nine. Went to bed but could not go to sleep until near two. Wind southeast by southwest. Weather pleasant.

1854: John W. Porter was re-elected Mayor of Key West.