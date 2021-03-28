1822: Lt. Matthew Perry, U.S. Navy, sailed from Key West and left Midshipman Joseph Moorhead and Able Seaman Absalom Hobbs as the first semi-permanent Naval presence on the island.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and went to market, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.58.5, thermometer 75, wind north northwest 5, clouds 6. The steamer Star of the West got in about 1 a.m. and got off about 10 a.m. Drew up and file a claim for duties in the case of Barker vs. Cargo and materials of the ship Mariner and tried the case. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury informing him that I had filed the claim. Made my return to the Tax Collector: lot $800.00, furniture $200.00, cash in hand $150.00, value of watches $110.00, totals $1,260.00.
1901: Mrs. William Curry, widow of the late millionaire, died at 72. She was born at Green Turtle Cay, Bahamas.
1949: Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived at the Naval Station. The general had been ill with a reported stomach ailment and was treated at the Key West Naval Hospital.
1953: J. Roland Adams, lifelong Key West resident, died at 77. Adams was owner and operator of Adams Dairy, which he founded 35 years before.
1966: The Lighthouse Military Museum opened in the lighthouse keepers’ quarters on Whitehead Street.
1983: A Dade County Circuit Court jury deliberated for 58 minutes before finding Bobby Marion Francis guilty of first-degree murder in the August 1976 slaying of Titus Walters in Key West. This was the third conviction of Francis for the murder. The early convictions had been overturned on appeal. The jury recommended life imprisonment but Judge Phillip Knight sentenced Francis to death.
1998: Ben Cole was named Postmaster of Key West.